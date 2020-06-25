The total of positive COVID-19 test results for Livingston County has now risen to 11. The Livingston County County Health Center announced that there have been no deaths in the county due to COVID and five of those who have tested positive have recovered, the others are still in isolation.

Two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified through the Health Center’s Curbside Testing event last week. Both individuals are asymptomatic and reside in separate households. Their close contacts are being notified, and they will be isolated at home for at least 14 days.

The Health Center is considering offering more opportunities to be tested for active COVID-19 (PCR) and Serology (antibody) testing. Any community members who would like to weigh-in, can visit Livingston County Health Center on Facebook and take the survey.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

“With the state re-opening and more people out and about, the best tips for prevention are still social distancing, proper handwashing, disinfecting, wearing a mask in public and monitoring your own health for symptoms,” said Sherry Weldon, administrator of the Livingston County Health Center. “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help limit the spread of the virus.”

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877- 435-8411.

