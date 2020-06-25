On June 24, the Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service.

6:38 a.m., Report of animals that had gotten into a dumpster and were then unable to get out in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive. The animals were provided a means of escape and left the scene.

8:31 a.m., Officer in the 300 block of Mansur Street with a dog owner whose dog is having health issues.

10:32 a.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of First Street on continuing investigation.

10:40 a.m., Officer providing funeral escort for local business.

11:05 a.m., Officer in the police department returning property that had been in safekeeping, to a subject.

11:39 a.m., Officers took a report of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred in the 10 block of Walnut Street. This investigation is on-going.

12:09 p.m., Officer checking well-being of subject in a driveway at Easton and Clay streets. Subject was found to be okay, electrical mobility device had malfunctioned.

12:43 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:00 p.m., Call reference child custody dispute in the 1300 block of Green Street. Subjects advised to contact legal counsel assistance.

1:43 p.m., Officer at the police department for court-ordered fingerprinting detail.

1:44 p.m., Officer transporting prisoner from Court to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

2:05 p.m., Officer assisting Family Services on child abuse investigation.

2:15 p.m., Officers dispatched to Hedrick Medical Center for a disruptive subject. Officers contacted subject and the subject left the building.

2:31 p.m., Officer at the police department for court-ordered fingerprinting detail.

2:35 p.m., Officer taking report of vehicle striking an AT&T junction box at Third and Edgerton Street. Information received and AT&T notified.

2:53 p.m., Concerned subject reporting subject laying on bench in front of library. Subject was contacted and advised they were just hot and resting.

3:18 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject in 1500 block of Maple Street. Subject was contacted and okay.

3:30 p.m., Residential alarm in the 500 block of Waples. Determined as false alarm.

4:04 p.m., Officer out in the10 block of Third Street, Checking on damages from earlier crash at Third and Edgerton.

4:29pm Officers assisting Emergency Services on medical call in the 300 block of Williams Street.

5:54 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center taking dog bite report that happened in the 400 block of Dickinson Street.

6:42 p.m., Request for well-being check in the 600 block of Williams Street.

7:47 p.m., Report of discharging fireworks in the 1200 block of Locust Street. Residents were warned and advised of ordinance.

7:54 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the 500 block of Jackson Street. Subject checked by officers and was just watching someone cutting trees. No report.

8:22 p.m., Officer contacting subject in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street in reference theft of item from vehicle. No report at this time.

10:37 p.m., Report of something burning in the area of E. Bridge and Rt. V. Odor is disturbing residents. Officers unable to locate anything within city in that area.

