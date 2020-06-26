On June 25, the Chillicothe Police Department received 73 calls for service.

6:09 a.m., Officer has patrol unit at Street Department for maintenance.

6:44 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

7:48 a.m., Officers attempting to locate source of haze and smell of something burning to the south of 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers could not locate the source.

9:54 a.m., Officer out at City Hall on administrative duties.

12:00 p.m., Officers contacted at the police department in reference possible child abuse. Information received and investigation continuing.

12:35 p.m., Officer out at the police department on court-ordered fingerprinting detail.

1:07 p.m., Officer speaking with subject in reference to possible phone scam. No report.

2:20 p.m., Officer was contacted reference two-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street where one-vehicle left the scene without providing information. Suspect vehicle description was given and investigation is continuing.

3:37 p.m., Officers out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street in reference subject having anxiety issues. Subject was given ride to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

3:50 p.m., Officer attempting to contact subject by phone who had questions on the sale of a vehicle. Officer unable to make contact.

5:08 p.m., Noise complaint from the 700 block of Williams Street. Officers spoke with subject and issue was resolved.

5:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Locust and Polk streets in reference to a young child found without any supervision. Officers made contact and found the parents to be living in the 900 of Locust Street. Officers advised the parents that Children's Division would be notified and would be contacting them. While talking to the parents, officers could smell and also observed a baggie containing a green leafy substance in the vehicle parked in the driveway. Officers seized the marijuana and cleared the scene.

6:09 p.m., Officer out in the intersection of Polk and Washington streets removing debris from roadway.

7:47 p.m., Officer speaking with subject that was receiving threats on social media. Subject was advised of options.

8:29 p.m., Officers out at building in the 300 block of Elm Street for an open door. The building was checked by officers and secured at the owner’s request.

9:25 p.m., Officer speaking with subject in reference to child custody issue. Advised to consult an attorney.

10:44 p.m., Officers out in 900 block of Clay Street. A vacant house with door open. Building was checked and then secured.

10:50 p.m., Officers took report of two-vehicle accident at Cherry and Clay streets. A northbound vehicle stopped for a stop sign was struck in the rear by another northbound vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for following too closely and no insurance.

On June 25, the Chillicothe Police Department received 73 calls for service.