From The Examiner during the week of June 22-27, 1970:

• "EXPRESSWAY PROPOSED FOR U.S. 71 BYPASS" – A recommendation to make U.S. 71 Bypass a four-lane expressway is being studied by the Planning Commission. William C. Bullard, planning director, said frontage roads, 26 feet wide, would abut the state right-of-way. "To the east of the bypass and south of I-70, the present open space is appropriate (for development). North of I-70, on both sides of the bypass near 39th Street, high volumes of traffic and good access offer an invaluable opportunity for high-density commercial use," Bullard said. (Note: This highway was to become Missouri 291.)

• "CITY’S POPULATION UP 48,000 IN DECADE" – Preliminary figures released Friday by the U.S. Census Bureau in Kansas City indicate Independence has grown by more than 48,000 persons in the last decade. According to the preliminary report, the city had a total of 110,790 persons. This compares to an official 1960 census of 62,328. This would apparently put Independence in fourth place among Missouri cities, just a short distance behind Springfield, which has a population of 115,000. A large portion of the city’s growth during the last 10 years can be attributed to annexation. William Bullard, city planning director, estimates that 20 of the city’s approximately 50 square miles have been added because of three annexation proposals passed in the 1960s – Fairmount, a large area east of U.S. 71 Bypass and south of U.S. 24, and a small section in the northeastern part of the city. The proposals passed in 1961 through 1963.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of June 14-19, 1920:

• "HARVEST HAS BEGUN" – Wheat harvest has begun in Jackson County. Cutting began yesterday on the farm of Professor W.D. Hifner, near Atherton. So far as is known this was the first in the county. The conditions are ideal for harvesting. The dry weather has left the ground in the best possible condition for the operation of the heavy machines. The cool weather enables men and horses to do more work with less exhaustion than during extremely hot weather such as often prevails. Professor Hifner said today he thought the field he is now cutting might yield 35 bushels to the acre, and in the other fields yet to be cut, which look heavier, the yield might go to 40 bushels.

• "VACATION TIME IS HERE" – The annual vacation season has come, and the thoughts of many are turned toward the mountains or the seashore. More money appears to be in circulation now than for many years past, and in spite of the fact that there has been a correspondingly large, if not larger, increase in the cost of things, it is expected that this season’s vacation travel will be a record-breaker.

Many of the more well-to-do will go to Europe, not only to see the old standbys of Nature’s wonders; and the constructive works of man; but also to see the destructive effects of the war, on the great battlefields of France and of Flanders, before Time’s healing hand effaces the scars.

Every year it becomes more evident that we have right here in Old Missouri a vacation land that meets every reasonable demand. A few hours from the city, one can find in the Ozarks scenery rugged enough for all practical purposes, fishing second to none, and swimming that is far better than in the cold altitudes of the Rockies.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox