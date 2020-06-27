Hy-Vee’s salad woes expanded Saturday as the grocery chain announced it was recalling a total of 13 salad products due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora after the FDA and CDC expanded their investigations of contamination at Fresh Express, which manufactures many of Hy-Vee’s salad products.

Customers who purchased these products are encouraged to discard them or return them to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Recalled salad products are:

Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, UPC 0-07450-24669Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg (Lettuce), UPC 0-07545-12053Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad, UPC 0-75450-08530Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend, UPC 0-75450-12046Hy-Vee American Blend Salad, UPC 0-75450-12047Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad, UPC 0-75450-12048Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix, UPC 0-75450-12051Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad, UPC 0-75450-12058Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit, UPC 0-75450-24668Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, UPC 0-75450-24670Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit, UPC 0-75450-24672Hy-Vee Garden Salad, UPC 0-75450-24674Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit, UPC 0-75450-24715

Cyclospora is a parasite that causes a disease called cyclosporiasis. Symptoms usually begin around a week after ingesting the parasite, and include diarrhea, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.

Consumers with questions may call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.