At about 12:55 p.m., today, the Chillicothe Fire Department received a call of a car fire in the city limits.

According to Battalion Chief Les Hinnen, a caller stated the fire was out but was still smoking.

“Upon arrival we found a Ford F-450 truck in the parking lot next door at Sewell Auction lot,” Hinnen said. “The owner had the hood of the vehicle up and was using a garden hose to cool down the engine area of the truck.”

According to the incident report there had been a fire in the electrical area of the heater/AC fan. And some wires had been burned.

“The owner stated that he had smelled something hot and pulled into the lot and when he raised the hood there were some flames from the engine area,” Hinnen said.

The owner started the truck and drove it from the scene.