No one was injured in an apartment fire on Sunday, that was determined to be intentionally set by a 10-year-old.

According to an incident report filed by Cpt. Tracy Bradley the Chillicothe Fire Department received a call at about 9: 21 p.m., on June 28, at 1433 Alexander, with three occupants still inside.

Eight firefighters responded to the scene with a ladder truck and other equipment.

“Ladder 1 set up on Trenton Road and Engine 2 set up on Alexander Street,” Bradley wrote in an incident report. “Upon getting the apartment there was a large group of people outside with the police department talking with some.”

A member of the CFD made their way into the apartment to find police department officers and the residents inside with smoke throughout and one the occupants stated the fire had been in the bathroom.

“In the bathroom, we found a shower curtain had been on fire along with some clothing in the bathtub,” Tracy said in the report.

The wall around the shower head was black but the fire had not burned through the wall.

As firefighters talked to residents, they discovered the residents had been involved in a verbal argument with a juvenile and she had gone into the bathroom locking the door.

According to the report, “She was inside for a while and when leaving the room she shut and locked the door behind her. The resident stated that they began hearing the fire alarm sounding and they made entry into the bathroom finding the shower curtain and clothing was on fire. They turned on the shower to put out the fire.”

Crews used a ventilation fan to remove the smoke from the apartment and used a thermal camera to check for any fire or hot spots in the attic and left the scene at 10:02 p.m.