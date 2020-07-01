What a summer this is!!

How Wonderful---Grand River Multi-Purpose Center is opening its doors for congregate meals. The center is practicing social distancing, hand sanitizing and will limit attendance. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., home-delivered meals will be delivered one day a week and will increase as volunteers return. If you want to volunteer delivering call the center at 660-646-1555.

Just saying—congratulations to Clint Macoubrie, recent winner at the Monty Gras Invitational Golf Tournament and bringing home the Red Jacket. Word has it, what a wonderful weekend, hosted by Jason Montgomery, longtime friends gathering for some outstanding golf, cooking up some of the best food ever, a little fishing and boating time and so much more.

So sorry I missed it, want to give a big shout out to Betty and Joe G. Dillard observed their 60th wedding anniversary June 25, Happy days to you folks. If you would like to send them a note: 3535 West Arbor Way, Columbia, Mo. 65203.

How about some Ag Facts that are quite interesting—pumpkins are 90% water; pork makes up nearly 40% of the meat that is eaten annually and no two cows have the same spot pattern on their hide.

Well, Hallie Jones continues her quest with her golf swing. We got to proudly watch her at Green Hills Golf Course at play on the Junior Golf Tour, placing 1 st with an 81 and most recently winning at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph, as well. Happy Trails Hallie Bear.

A couple one liners---Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them---Have an awesome day and know that someone has thought about you today. Thanks to Joe G. Dillard.

Seth Hansen is Missouri 4-H Council President—For the first time in several years, Livingston County is the home of the top 4-H officer in the state. Seth Hansen has been elected 4-H Council president to represent Missouri 4-H members from across the state. Seth is a member of the Springhill Go-Getters 4-H Club and will be a senior at the Chillicothe High School this fall. His first duty is to meet all the state council members throughout the state. Seth is a son of Kevin and Bobbi Hansen, Chillicothe.

So good to hear from Grandmother Jeanne Hinkebein, thank you for sharing—young grandson J. W. and his Mother, Beth (Hinkebein) Heil have had quite the journey recently. We have been trailing J. W. for the past six years with his battle with cancer. He is now 10 and cancer-free. J. W. and his Mother traveled to New York City for his tests and treatments. Great story—their flight was paid by a group of pilots volunteer flying children with illnesses to hospitals. This time the entire crew was women—pilot, copilot and stewardess—a small jet from Kansas City to New Jersey and a 25-minute helicopter ride to the big city—a trip they will always remember—another good memory, unable to stay at the closed Ronald McDonald’s House, visited a family trail riding friend, having to stay in spent lots of time on the fire escape watching the city. The vaccination program J. W. is on is working to allow his body to fight the cancer if it tries to return. Continued prayers for J. W. and family. J . W.’s parents, Tony and Beth Heil.

Birthdays this week include: today, Thelma McKiddy, Marcella Corzette, Judy Gilgour, Stanley Boyd, Eddie Melte, Marilyn Smith, Diane Shaffer Thomas, Patrice Robertson, Scott Shannon, James Waddill, Mandy Bowman, Jim Gillilan, Barb Reeter and David Littrell; Thursday, Andy Vaughn, Megan Love, Aaron Ritchie, Tracy Englert, Landon Swift, Rhonda Oesch, Robert Klinginsmith and Cleo Thomas; Friday, Sharon Rardon, Cathy Bowyer, Christie Clemens, Virginia Griffin, Kay Grell, Chase Thorne, Magge Assel, Shelby Thorne, Tim Gatson, Kevin Smith and Patrick Holcer; Saturday, Dixie Betz, Rich Thieme, Mark Hopper, Danelle Herring, Randy Hapes and Mayseen Fishel; Sunday, Rev. Chris Cox, Angela Herring, Cindy Ireland, Harold VanDyke, Scott Lowe and Lily Pyrtle; Monday, Ruth Schneiter, Brian Horton, Tammy Daley, Jolita Ward, Kevin Haney, Cindi Trager, Dr. Greg Sensenich, Sheryl Warren, Jonathan

Staton, Kelly Timmons, John Daniel and Sharon Shilt; Tuesday, Charlene B loss, Sam Slattery, Bradee Gabel, Jason Nibarger and Kellie Hamilton.

Wedding anniversaries include: Pete and Kristy Howe, Art and Sarah Romeiser, Mick and Mary Dusenberry, Art and Mary Louise Haynes, Tom and Linda Burtch and Donnie and Marsha Cox.