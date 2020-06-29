Weekend police reports.

Press release for June 28

5:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Brunswick

St. The incident was determined to be verbal and resolved by Officers.

6:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of

Brunswick St. The incident was resolved by officers and one person left the scene.

6:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a tree down blocking the street at Sunset Ave.

and Polk St. The street department was contacted and removed the tree.

7:36 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1500 block of

Walnut St.

10:03 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an unknown problem of a person in a

residence calling for help in the 300 block of Wilson St. Officers were assisted by the

Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

10:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to dogs running-at-large in the 400 block of

Wise St. Officers were unable to locate the dogs.

10:37 a.m., Officers recovered a bicycle in the area of Tenth St. and Maple St.

10:59 a.m., Officers took a report of property damage in the 500 block of Waples St.

The investigation is on-going.

11:38 a.m., Officers assisted a person who need resources on a place to stay.

11:55 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 2000 block of Timberlane Dr. The

investigation is on-going.

11:57 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1500 block of

Walnut St.

2:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 700 block of Webster

St. Officers determined it was a false alarm.

1:51 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1100 block of Elm

St.

2:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 800 block of

Walnut St.

4:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Third St.

The incident was determined to be verbal and one person left the scene.

6:41 p.m., Officers took a report of a one-vehicle crash where a vehicle collided with a

pedestrian on private property. The pedestrian made the report at the police department

and was not injured.

8:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle with the lights left on in the 500 block

of McCormick St. Officers did not discover anything suspicious. The lights had been

left on by accident.

10:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a group of juveniles carrying political signs in

the 400 block of N. Washington St. Officers contacted the juveniles and the signs were

retrieved.

10:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to noises coming from a garage in the 1000

block of Olive St. Officers did not locate anything.

11:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal burn in the 400 block of Elm

St. Officers contacted the resident, who extinguished the fire and were advised of the

ordinance.

Press release for June 27

9:38 a.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 1400

block of Clay St. that had occurred during the overnight hours. Officers reported a

vehicle was traveling westbound on Clay St. and struck a parked motor vehicle causing

moderate damage.

10:11 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a low hanging line in the 10 block of Tenth St.

The property company was contacted.

10:39 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort.

11:02 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about child custody. The

citizen was advised it was civil and to contact an attorney.

3:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone intentionally letting a dog out of a

fence which did not belong to them in the 10 block of Jackson St. The investigation is

on-going.

6:19 p.m., Officers were notified of a found dog in the 800 block of Vine St. The dog

was returned to the owner.

8:53 p.m., Officers checked a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd.

Nothing suspicious was discovered.

9:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible fire at Simpson Park. Officers

discovered there was no fire but hot embers. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe

Department of Emergency Services.

9:39 p.m., Officers conducted public relations in the area of Country Club Dr. and

Dorney Dr.

10:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Grand Dr.

The incident was resolved by Officers.

10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 2600 block of N.

Washington St. Officers determined it was a false alarm.

11:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a barking dog in the 1800 block of Clay St.

The owner arrived and took care of the dog.

Press release for June 26

3:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 300 block of Henry St.

Officers determined it was a false alarm.

6:27 a.m., Officers recovered lost or stolen handgun in the 400 block of Jackson St.

The owner later contacted thepolice department and retrieved the item.

7:32 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check on Waples St. The person was

found okay.

8:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a raccoon stuck in a dumpster in the 2600 block

of Shawnee Dr. The raccoon was assisted.

9:43 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

11:01 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the area of Jackson St. and

Locust St.

11:02 a.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at S.

Washington St. and Ryan Ln.

11:12 a.m., Officers recovered a bicycle on Jennifer Ln.

11:49 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of E. Jackson St.

The person was found okay.

12:03 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in the 400 block of Clay St.

12:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person passed out and possibly

armed with a handgun in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. Officers contacted the

male and discovered the handgun was an airsoft gun. The male was advised to leave.

1:17 p.m., Officers took a report of possible child abuse in the 1300 block of

Ridgecrest Dr. The investigation is on-going.

1:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a small child playing in the street on Burnam

Rd. Officers were able to locate and contact the parents who resolved the incident.

1:55 p.m., Officers took a report of a stolen handgun at the police department. The

handgun had previously been recovered by Officers and was returned to the owner.

2:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle in a vehicle in the 1000

block of Graves St. The vehicle was gone on officers arrival.

3:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile possibly trying to light something on

fire on Smith St. The incident was resolved by Officers.

5:07 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with child custody questions at the police

department. The citizen was advised it was civil and to contact an attorney.

5:18 p.m., Officers removed debris from the road at U.S.

Highway 36 and S. Mitchell Ave.

5:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a male refusing to leave Chilli Bay. The male

was gone on officers arrival. While at the pool, officers were advised a female was

causing a disturbance there. The female was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and

released pending a court appearance.

6:29 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with child custody questions at the police

department. The citizen was advised it was civil and to contact an attorney.

8:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Grandview

Ave. The incident was resolved by officers.

8:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible harassment in the 1400 block of

Alexander St. The incident was resolved by Officers.

8:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone removing a bicycle from a yard which

had been there for several days in the area of Jennifer Ln. Officers were unable to locate

anyone.

9:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to fireworks being discharged in the area of Vine

St. and Clay St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

9:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to fireworks being discharged in the area of

Boehner Pl. and Webster St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

9:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the area of Jennifer Ln.

Officers did not locate anything suspicious.

11:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Blackhawk Dr. in reference

to a possible violation of an order of protection. Officers discovered there was no

violation.

11:41 p.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Grand Dr.

and Apache Dr. Officers advised the person had been traveling and needed to rest before

continuing.