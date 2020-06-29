Weekend police reports.
Press release for June 28
5:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Brunswick
St. The incident was determined to be verbal and resolved by Officers.
6:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of
Brunswick St. The incident was resolved by officers and one person left the scene.
6:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a tree down blocking the street at Sunset Ave.
and Polk St. The street department was contacted and removed the tree.
7:36 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1500 block of
Walnut St.
10:03 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an unknown problem of a person in a
residence calling for help in the 300 block of Wilson St. Officers were assisted by the
Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.
10:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to dogs running-at-large in the 400 block of
Wise St. Officers were unable to locate the dogs.
10:37 a.m., Officers recovered a bicycle in the area of Tenth St. and Maple St.
10:59 a.m., Officers took a report of property damage in the 500 block of Waples St.
The investigation is on-going.
11:38 a.m., Officers assisted a person who need resources on a place to stay.
11:55 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 2000 block of Timberlane Dr. The
investigation is on-going.
11:57 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1500 block of
Walnut St.
2:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 700 block of Webster
St. Officers determined it was a false alarm.
1:51 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1100 block of Elm
St.
2:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 800 block of
Walnut St.
4:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Third St.
The incident was determined to be verbal and one person left the scene.
6:41 p.m., Officers took a report of a one-vehicle crash where a vehicle collided with a
pedestrian on private property. The pedestrian made the report at the police department
and was not injured.
8:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle with the lights left on in the 500 block
of McCormick St. Officers did not discover anything suspicious. The lights had been
left on by accident.
10:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a group of juveniles carrying political signs in
the 400 block of N. Washington St. Officers contacted the juveniles and the signs were
retrieved.
10:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to noises coming from a garage in the 1000
block of Olive St. Officers did not locate anything.
11:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal burn in the 400 block of Elm
St. Officers contacted the resident, who extinguished the fire and were advised of the
ordinance.
Press release for June 27
9:38 a.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 1400
block of Clay St. that had occurred during the overnight hours. Officers reported a
vehicle was traveling westbound on Clay St. and struck a parked motor vehicle causing
moderate damage.
10:11 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a low hanging line in the 10 block of Tenth St.
The property company was contacted.
10:39 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort.
11:02 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about child custody. The
citizen was advised it was civil and to contact an attorney.
3:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone intentionally letting a dog out of a
fence which did not belong to them in the 10 block of Jackson St. The investigation is
on-going.
6:19 p.m., Officers were notified of a found dog in the 800 block of Vine St. The dog
was returned to the owner.
8:53 p.m., Officers checked a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd.
Nothing suspicious was discovered.
9:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible fire at Simpson Park. Officers
discovered there was no fire but hot embers. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe
Department of Emergency Services.
9:39 p.m., Officers conducted public relations in the area of Country Club Dr. and
Dorney Dr.
10:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Grand Dr.
The incident was resolved by Officers.
10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 2600 block of N.
Washington St. Officers determined it was a false alarm.
11:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a barking dog in the 1800 block of Clay St.
The owner arrived and took care of the dog.
Press release for June 26
3:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 300 block of Henry St.
Officers determined it was a false alarm.
6:27 a.m., Officers recovered lost or stolen handgun in the 400 block of Jackson St.
The owner later contacted thepolice department and retrieved the item.
7:32 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check on Waples St. The person was
found okay.
8:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a raccoon stuck in a dumpster in the 2600 block
of Shawnee Dr. The raccoon was assisted.
9:43 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.
11:01 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the area of Jackson St. and
Locust St.
11:02 a.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at S.
Washington St. and Ryan Ln.
11:12 a.m., Officers recovered a bicycle on Jennifer Ln.
11:49 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of E. Jackson St.
The person was found okay.
12:03 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in the 400 block of Clay St.
12:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person passed out and possibly
armed with a handgun in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. Officers contacted the
male and discovered the handgun was an airsoft gun. The male was advised to leave.
1:17 p.m., Officers took a report of possible child abuse in the 1300 block of
Ridgecrest Dr. The investigation is on-going.
1:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a small child playing in the street on Burnam
Rd. Officers were able to locate and contact the parents who resolved the incident.
1:55 p.m., Officers took a report of a stolen handgun at the police department. The
handgun had previously been recovered by Officers and was returned to the owner.
2:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle in a vehicle in the 1000
block of Graves St. The vehicle was gone on officers arrival.
3:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile possibly trying to light something on
fire on Smith St. The incident was resolved by Officers.
5:07 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with child custody questions at the police
department. The citizen was advised it was civil and to contact an attorney.
5:18 p.m., Officers removed debris from the road at U.S.
Highway 36 and S. Mitchell Ave.
5:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a male refusing to leave Chilli Bay. The male
was gone on officers arrival. While at the pool, officers were advised a female was
causing a disturbance there. The female was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and
released pending a court appearance.
6:29 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with child custody questions at the police
department. The citizen was advised it was civil and to contact an attorney.
8:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Grandview
Ave. The incident was resolved by officers.
8:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible harassment in the 1400 block of
Alexander St. The incident was resolved by Officers.
8:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone removing a bicycle from a yard which
had been there for several days in the area of Jennifer Ln. Officers were unable to locate
anyone.
9:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to fireworks being discharged in the area of Vine
St. and Clay St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
9:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to fireworks being discharged in the area of
Boehner Pl. and Webster St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
9:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the area of Jennifer Ln.
Officers did not locate anything suspicious.
11:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Blackhawk Dr. in reference
to a possible violation of an order of protection. Officers discovered there was no
violation.
11:41 p.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Grand Dr.
and Apache Dr. Officers advised the person had been traveling and needed to rest before
continuing.