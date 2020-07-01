The fundraising dinner and auction benefitting Bishop Hogan Memorial School has been rescheduled to Aug. 1, organizers recently announced. The event, usually held in the spring had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Evening Under the Vineyard Sky will begin at 4 p.m., on Aug 1 when the doors open and silent auction begins; dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with a live auction to follow. No one under 21 years old is allowed.

New this year is a Preview Night, to help allow those who are at high risk an opportunity to participate in the silent auction. The preview night is one precaution that will be in place at the event.

The preview night will be held fro, 5-7 p.m., on July 31 senior citizens and other at-risk patrons will have a chance to preview and vote for auction items. Winners will be notified Aug. 3.