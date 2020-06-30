12:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of loud music in the 400 block of Elm Street.

12:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the yard of a residence in the 700 block of Cherry. Officers located the person, who was identified and advised to leave the property.

12:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 10 block of Ryan Lane. The building was found to be secure and the alarm was reset.

6:58 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident in reference to a child custody/endangerment issue. The incident occurred in another jurisdiction and the resident was referred to that jurisdiction’s law enforcement.

9:06 a.m., Officers recovered a bicycle that had been abandoned in the 1700 block of Fair St.

10:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an abandoned motorcycle in the 400 block of Jackson St. Officers contacted the motorcycle’s owner and determined that the motorcycle was broken down. Officers contacted Gabrielson’s Tow Service to remove the motorcycle.

2:16 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop at Dickinson and Bryan streets. Officers arrested the 48-year-old male driver for driving while revoked, fail to register a motor vehicle, fail to provide proof of financial responsibility and no seatbelt. The vehicle was towed by Gabrielson’s Tow Service and the driver was transported to the police department where he was processed and released on municipal citations.

2:45 p.m., Officers took a report of a violation of an ExParte Order of protection. The incident remains under investigation.

3:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of W. Mohawk. Officers located the vehicle and found that the driver had stopped to remove debris from the roadway.

3:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Keith. Officers were advised that a male and female had been staying in a vacant house that they did not own. Officers reported that the couple was not presently at the residence and the incident remains under investigation.

4:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers were advised that the incident had occurred outside city limits and the victim was referred to the Livingston County Sheriff Department.

5:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an open door to a vacant building in the 600 block ofWebster St. Officers searched the building and contacted the owner to secure the door.

7:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1400 block of Cooper St. Officers made contact with the resident and determined that he was not in need of assistance. The resident was advised to contact the concerned relative and advised them that he was ok.

7:31 p.m., Officers took a report of a lost or stolen license plate.

9:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of fireworks being discharged in the 800 block of Cherry St.

10:08 p.m., Officers received a report of campaign signs being removed from a yard in the 300 block of E. Bridge St. the incident remains under investigation.

10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of pedestrians in the middle of the street in the 200 block of Vine St. Officers made contact and the pedestrians were advised to use the sidewalk.

11:25 p.m., Officers observed people looking in vehicles that were parked on a car dealership lot. Officers made contact and were advised that they were just looking a cars. Officers advised the people that the business was closed and they should look at the vehicles during business hours or in daylight hours.