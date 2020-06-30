July 8 is the last day to register to vote for the Aug. 4 Primary Election. The deadline to register is 5 p.m., July 8. Individuals who would like to register to vote in Livingston County

or change their address due to a recent move may do so at the Livingston County Clerk's office.

Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Individuals

will be required to show appropriate identification. Anyone with questions may contact the

County Clerk's office at 660-646-8000 ext 3.