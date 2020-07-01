The Livingston County Health Center announced two free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Opportunities in July for county residents at its 800 Adam Dr., location.

Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff, while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested.

The testing method used will be a PCR test that looks for the viral RNA in the nose to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

Livingston County residents 18 and older who would like to be tested should call 646-5506 to register and set up an appointment time. There is no out-of-pocket cost.

Testing will be held the mornings of Thursday, July 9, and Thursday, July 23 in the health center parking lot, located at 800 Adam Dr.

For more information about coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.