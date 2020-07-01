Press release for June 30

7:59 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut about a possible scam.. Further investigation is to continue.

10:04 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Dickenson Street to assist with a medical call. Subject was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center.

10:52 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Commercial Street and Orchard Street to check the well-being of a subject. Subject was found to be okay.

10:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of 2nd Street for found property. Officers collected the property and will attempt to find the owner.

10:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a property damage report. Further investigation is to be continued.

11:33 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Washington and Webster streets for a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported in this accident.

2:11 p.m., Officers responded to Brunswick Street for juveniles throwing rocks. Nothing was found in the area.

2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officers check the area and no vehicle was found.

4:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street for a check the well-being of a subject. Officers located the subject and found them to be okay.

6:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Walnut for a disturbance. Officers arrested two male subjects. One arrested for an outstanding Caldwell County Warrant and one for violating his probation.

6:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Cooper Street for a check the well-being. Officers located the subject and she was ok.

8:49 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Wise and Third streets for an open door to a residence. Officers located two subjects who were working on the residence.

8:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Bryan Street for suspicious activity. Officers check the area and did not find anyone in the area.

11:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of South Washington Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officers check the area and did not locate a vehicle.