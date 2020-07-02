Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

THURSDAY

Sermon Center classes include:

• Body Blast, 6:15 to 7 a.m., offers a full body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Bring a mat. This class will run from July 2 through Aug. 4. The cost for the entire session is $24 or $3 for each drop-in visit.

• Yoga Sculpt, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., provides basic Pilates and yoga movements with light weights. Bring a mat and water. This class session will run from July 2 to Aug. 4. The cost will be $28 for the session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

• Ladies that Lift, 11 to 11:45 a.m., offers a small group teaching women proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. This class will continue for one month with the cost for the full session being $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit being $3.50.

• Extreme Boot Camp, 5:10 to 6 p.m. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The classes will be held from July 1 through Aug. 4. The full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop in session.

• Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

• Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

• Kaero Kickboxing, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230 offers two classes on Thursdays. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

• Senior Line Dance lesions, 9 to 11 a.m. This class is held at the Community Center.

• Pickleball, 1 to 3 p.m. This class is held at the Community Center.

FRIDAY

SilverSneakers’ Classic Muscular Strength and Range of Movement Fitness Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. This class features something for everyone on any fitness level. Improve strength, flexibility and balance, resulting in your ability to stay healthy. Cost: $2; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816-847-6230 for information.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class features a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, fun and exciting workout. Cost: $3. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home, 217 N. Main, (816) 252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.