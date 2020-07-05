Sunday

Jul 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM


Tuesday, June 23


Found property


• 9:42 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. 14th Terr.


Hit and run


• 7:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7


• 4:32 p.m., address not provided


Identity theft


• 10:22 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.


• 8:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Stealing


• 4:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Stealing motor vehicle


• 3:21 p.m., 400 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr.


Warrant


• 11:37 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


• 11:56 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Wednesday, June 24


Found property


• 12:15 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Harassment


• 11:24 a.m., 400 block of N.E. Highland Lane


Injured animal


• 8:07 a.m., address not provided


Intoxicated subject


• 1:27 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Missing person


• 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Motor vehicle accident


• 12:33 a.m., address not provided


• 9:05 a.m., address not provided


• 4:24 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


• 4:27 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7


• 6:12 p.m., 1100 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.


Narcotics


• 9:56 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Physical disturbance


• 7:38 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. 23rd St.


Private property tow


• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Shooting


• 11:02 a.m., 300 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.


Thursday, June 25


Animal abuse


• 3:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.


Assault


• 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.


Check welfare


• 10:24 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.


Confined animal


• 7:58 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 16th St.


Motor vehicle accident


• 3:21 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.


Property damage


• 4:45 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7


Stealing


• 10 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road


Friday, June 26


Aggressive dog


• 10:57 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40


Assault


• 5:44 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.


Confined animal


• 8:35 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 16th St.


Motor vehicle accident


• 2:02 a.m., address not provided


Pedestrian check


• 2:27 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7


Stealing


• 3:45 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7


• 11:37 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40


Warrant


• 1:17 P.M., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Saturday, June 27


Assault


• 9 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Burglary


• 6:22 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 13th St. (2)


• 6:30 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Missouri 7


Fire EMS assist


• 11:38 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Range St.


Property damage


• 12 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Knox Pl.


• 2 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 15th St.


Sunday, June 28


Aggressive dog


• 5:58 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Westminster Road


Animal bite


• 7:32 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. 22nd St.


Assault


• 3:41 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.


Assist outside agency


• 2:15 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


Ex parte service


• 1:46 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Found child


• 6:30 a.m., Corner of S.W. Victor Dr. and S.W. Westminister Road


Found property


• 1:44 p.m., 100 block of N.W. 4th St.


Motor vehicle accident


• 9:01 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40


* 7:51 p.m., address not provided


Physical disturbance


• 10:58 a.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox St.


• 12:37 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road


Stealing


• 3:56 p.m., 4300 block of N.W. Cortland Dr.


• 10:57 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.


Suicidal subject


• 10:42 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane


Warrant


• 3:01 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.


• 8:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.