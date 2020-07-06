The Breckenridge R-I School District received a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as part of the VW Settlement Trust Fund that was set aside for the replacement of older school buses. According to a press release, the intent of the grant is to eliminate buses that emit more pollution and are less fuel-efficient. The school district will use the funds to replace a 1994, 56-passenger bus with a diesel engine. It will be replaced by a 14-passenger gasoline engine minibus.

The out-of-pocket for the district will be approximately 15% of the total cost of the bus.

Breckenridge Superintendent Brent Skinner said this has been very good news for the district. The district received a full replacement grant last year for a full-size bus. In August of 2019, the district took delivery of a 2020 65-passenger bus. Skinner said the grants have allowed the district to upgrade the district's bus fleet with newer, more reliable and more economical transportation for students. The grant is based on the age of the bus fleet and the district's financial ability to replace buses.