Free online programs will cover kayaking, stream fishing, and how to "read" a stream.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) does not want to let concerns about COVID-19 prevent people from getting outside and enjoying the state’s streams.

Coronavirus precautions have changed programming schedules at MDC facilities. Because of this, MDC is taking programs to the people in the form of online educational programs.

In the upcoming weeks, MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center staff will offer three programs that provide information people can use to have fun on area streams.

Kayak for Beginners will be offered from 2-2:30 p.m. on June 29. This program will help people understand the fundamentals of kayaking. Topics that will be covered include the types of kayaks and the basic equipment needed to float Missouri’s lakes and streams safely. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173574

River Fishing: Bass will be 11-11:30 a.m. on July 7. This clinic will focus on how to fish for bass in area streams. Topics that will be covered include locations to fish, strategies, equipment, rules, and regulations. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173634

Reading the River will be offered 1-1:30 p.m. on July 9. This clinic will help you develop the skills needed to assess the safety of a stream and make good decisions about how, when, and if floating is a good idea. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173635

All of these programs are free, however, registration is required to participate using the links listed above for each respective program. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. Registrants will be able to log-in beginning 10 minutes prior to start time of the class. These programs will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with presenters. For more information, contact MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes at Andrew.Rhodes@mdc.mo.gov.