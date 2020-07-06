There now has been a total of 25 cases of COVID reported.

There are now 25 cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, according to area officials at 2 p.m., Monday, July 6.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 25 confirmed cases in Livingston County, up from 12 on June 29 and eight on June 22. Livingston County Health Center officials say the additional cases bring Livingston’s total case count to 25 positives, which include 15 active cases and 10 released from observation.

On Monday, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of, July 6, are:

Hedrick has tested 1414 (835 Livingston County residents, 202 from Grundy County, 42 from Mercer County, 335 from other counties);

Wright Memorial has tested 592 (405 from Grundy County, 102 from Mercer County, 85 from other counties); and

Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined – 2006, up from 1806 on June 29.

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a healthcare provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

Two drive-up testing facilities are open. Wright Memorial Hospital opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Green Hills Medical Clinic, located at 3300 E 10th Street in Trenton, in addition to a site in Chillicothe at the former Washington St. Food & Drink location, which has continued operating as well. The Trenton drive-thru clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The Chillicothe site operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain a provider order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site

