Selected photos from Livingston and surrounding counties are part of a traveling photo exhibition marking the Missouri Bicentennial. After receiving nearly 1,000 photo submissions from across the state, representatives from the State Historical Society of Missouri have selected 200 photographs for the My Missouri 2021 exhibition.

All photographs displayed for the exhibition were selected to represent the unique aspects of Missouri’s physical and cultural landscape. The selected photographs showcase the geographic and cultural diversity of the state throughout the seasons.

The exhibit will be in Chillicothe at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center through July 22. Additionally, the Missouri 2021 team has developed a digital exhibition for viewing at https://missouri2021.org/my-missouri-2021/.