Brian Weimer has been named as interim chief of the University of Missouri Police Department with Doug Schwandt retiring in August.

Gary Ward, MU vice chancellor of operations, on Monday announced Weimer’s upcoming new position.

Schwandt is retiring Aug. 3 after 20 years in the department. He announced the decision last month. He became chief in 2015. Before joining MUPD, he served 21 years with the Columbia Police Department.

Ward plans a national search for MU’s permanent chief.

"I am grateful for Doug’s years of service to the campus community and his ability to build strong campus partnerships with students, faculty and staff," Ward stated in the news release.

Upholding MUPD’s status will be his goal, Weimer said.

"I am excited to continue MUPD’s work of maintaining our strong relationship with students, staff and faculty and the greater Columbia community," Weimer said.

"I am proud of our professional department where the culture is to serve students, staff and faculty. The department’s top priorities will remain the same — to ensure a peaceful quality of life for our community, to continue establishing community partnerships and to support a safe learning environment."

Weimer has served the MUPD since 1992, when he joined as an officer. As major of operations, he oversees the patrol division, the crime prevention unit, the investigation division and staff services. He is also the department’s internal affairs investigator.

MUPD is the primary police agency for MU and uses a community policing model. It is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement agencies and through the International Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weimer has a master of science in criminal justice from Columbia College and a bachelor of science in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.