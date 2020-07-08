Farewell, my friends!!

For many years I have been a part of the newspaper industry in Chillicothe (since 1971). The whole process has been a blessing and very rewarding to me and my family. I have been humbled throughout the years of how the Constitution-Tribune has been a very big part of the community of Chillicothe and surrounding area. I have learned a lot, from entering the paper office back then with a linotype process and to now the internet, it has been a lifetime experience.

It is time to step back, grasp all those memories, sharing them with others and to make a turn on another path of this journey. My appreciation to all. I am retiring from Chillicothe Newspapers, I thank you and God bless.

What is retirement going to be like—Good??? Every day is going to be Saturday.

Yes, it has been a journey, I tell everyone I came here newly married and now I’m a grandmother. You all know my wonderful family, that is so dear, my best friend Billy, our son and daughter-in-law, Gabriel T. and Tina and the best of the best, our granddaughters, Harlie Mayson and Hallie Rae.

I remember the day Charles Watkins hired me in August 1971, who would have thought, almost 50 years later, same building on Washington, setting in same window. A successful workplace—listen to everyone around you and never stop learning. Staying with one company for your entire career is certainly not the norm—but there was that ever-changing nature of my job, which was never dull. It’s been fun writing this weekly column, hopefully sharing with you folks the wonderful side of the amazing village we call home. I tell everyone I missed a meeting, came back and Rod Dixon tells me I’m writing a column, 2005, I need to make a journal, I’ve kept every copy.

To the many folks I have shared this lifestyle with throughout the years, puts me in a forever place.Nothing like the longevity of a friendship. Our C –T staff, Jenetta Cranmer, Paul Sturm and Angie Talken and many of the C-T family, Charlie Watkins, Bill Plummer, Chuck Haney, Bobby Carter, Rod Dixon, Andrea Graves, Megan Neis, Cathy Ripley, Julie Ashbrook, Jenny Wood, Kevin Haney, Darin Bryan, Mike Miller, Chris Cox, Steve Shoot, Ed Crawford, Mardy Moore, Doug Pearson, Amy Mason, Tammy Graves, Jerome Wassman, Bobby Murrell, Bob Hornsby, Volney Bagley, Lory Dixon, Francie Reed, Virginia Page, Carl Bauer, Debbie Timmons, Betty Phillips, Sandy Thompson, Laura Slattery, Bill Wehle, Joella Couch Holcer, Dorothy Allender, Lois McCain, Scott Gordon, Dan Hutchison, Ida Thomson, Laura Schuler, Drew

VanDyke, Heather Gates, Brittany Tutt Huffmon, Jody Weir, Dusti Brammer, Amanda McKay, Courtnie Cranmer, Jodi Bailey, Cheryl Diggs, Honi Brown, Bobby Sharp, Kelsie Ferguson, Beth Cox, Keri Dennis, Sherryl Garcia, Dian Dilley and shall I continue, our wonderful inserters and paperboys throughout the years.

Birthdays this week include: today, Faye Posey #97, Phil Minnick, Laura Bradley, David Moss, Emily Mattingly, Bob Moore and Susi Beck; Thursday, Dorothy Allender, Mike Sensenich, Brad Diggs and Joyce Baker; Friday, Good Buddy, Janet England, Wilbur Singer #92, Sever Rader, Nonie Brookshire, Willie Hargrave, Andrea Jolly and Sharon Narr; Saturday, Alice Gates, Guy Rhea Vinson, Will Ford, R. D. Wassmann, Ron Hawkins, Lisa Minnis, Jason Skipper, Steve Young, Machenzie Dennis, Bryan McIntyre, Jeff Gillespie and Rick McCracken; Sunday, My YaYa Sister, Brenda Block, Dusty Donoho, Patsy Ripley, Rusty Schneeflock, Curt Carlton and Kris Daniel; Monday, Hazel Bosler, Roxanne Oesch, George Ewing, Karen Koehler, Tammy Burton, Roger Hart and Kelton Diggs; Tuesday, Connor Dixon, Dorothy Raney,

James Cook, Shirley Foley, Allexia Periman, Phil Scott, Shirley Walker and Brennon Neal.

Wedding anniversaries include: John and Laurie Marcolla, Bill and Pat Wehrle, Duane and Linda Smith, Bill and Shelley Hayen, Larry and Ida Brotherton, Thomas and Darlene Hughes, Mike and Marci Corzette, Don and Pam Anderson, Craig and Mureen Erwin, Charles and Bobbi Ruppel, Ed and Brenda Block, John and Nancy Parks, Jim and Cindy Alford, Marvin and Joan Holcer, Greg and Patricia Wever, David and Teri May, Steve and Mary Wedlock, Eric and Maribeth Hall, Bob and Linda Kimmis, Wesley and Jennifer Gillilan, Mike and Becky Parkey, Troy and Teri Figg, Larry and Brenda Fellhoelter, Kevin and Ann Jeschke, Andy and Debbie Vaughn and Tom and Cindy Ireland.