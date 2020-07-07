



A new coronavirus case was confirmed in Randolph County on Monday afternoon, according to the Randolph County Health Department. There are two active cases in the county as of Monday afternoon.

The health department’s communicable disease nurse currently is working with the new COVID-19 patient to complete contact tracing, Deputy Health Administrator Craig Parsons said.

"The source of the virus is unknown at this time," Parsons said.

So far, Randolph County has 13 total coronavirus cases. In 11 of those cases, the patient has fully recovered.

"The Randolph County Health Department would like to remind everyone to continue to practice social distancing when possible, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze, and wear a mask when in public places if social distancing cannot be maintained," Parson said.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can develop two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms can include fever, chills, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Those who experience some or all of the syptoms should contact their healthcare provider, Parsons said.

