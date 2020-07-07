On July 6, the Chillicothe Police Department received 84 calls for service.

12:48 a.m., Officers contacted subjects in Simpson Park and advised those subjects of the park hours.

12:49 a.m., Officer conducted traffic stop at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Road. Driver was issued a warning for speeding.

2:52 a.m., Officer conducted a safety check of a business in the 200 block of West Business Highway 36. Officer reported the business was secure.

4:26 a.m., Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Clay Street. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested a female for disorderly conduct and assaulting a law enforcement officer. The female was later released on citations.

6:09 a.m., Officer located water main break in the area of Highland and Jackson. Water department was notified.

6:22 a.m., Officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Clay Street. Officers reported no disturbance occurred and individuals were leaving the residence.

12:27 p.m., Officer conducted funeral escort for local funeral home.

12:32 p.m., Officer responded to the 400 block of Jackson Street to a report of property damage. Officer determined spent fireworks had ignited in the bed of a truck causing damage to the bed of the truck.

1:20 p.m., Officer responded to the 1300 block of Monroe for a person in distress. The person was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

1:59 p.m., Officer fingerprinted a person on a court order.

5:30 p.m., Officer called to the 400 block of Wise Street regarding a person having questions about charges they had sought on another individual. The person was referred to the prosecutor’s office.

8:01 p.m., Officer dispatched to a report of a scam in the 2600 block of Shawnee. No scam had occurred and the resident was advised to delete the unknown person from their app.

8:37 p.m., Officer contacted by subject regarding questions about an active protection order.

9:22 p.m., Officer received a report of an illegal burn and loud music in the 400 block of Elm Street. Officer was unable to locate any fire, odor of a fire, or loud music.

9:44 p.m., Officer contacted at the police department by a parent with their child, who needed counseled. The child was counseled appropriately at the parents request.

10:01 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check of a resident in the 10 block of Virginia Avenue. The resident was found to be safe.

10:28 p.m., Officer contacted at the police department by subject who had questions regarding unsatisfactory medical treatment. Subject was advised to seek treatment at another facility if they were not pleased with assistance they had received.

