The Adair County Health Department added one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s year-to-date total to 105 cases.

This new case belongs to a 50-year-old male whose infection is travel related. The health department says that nine cases are active and 96 residents have left isolation. The department has also done 689 contact-tracing calls.

Thursday, the Macon County Health Department said it has had 27 total cases, with 20 active. Macon has seen a spike in positive cases following a church revival that was held there from June 28 to July 1. Only one of the county’s active cases is not tied to that event. Three Adair County residents also tested positive for the coronavirus after attending.

Two of Macon’s COVID patients are currently hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Citizens Services reports 26,661 cases of the virus in Missouri, with 1,064 deaths. State data says 454,825 residents have tested positive with PCR tests, which look for active infections. Of those, 24,895 have tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.5 percent.

For serology tests, which check for antibodies to see if an infection was present previously, 48,179 individuals have been tested, with 1,670 positive. That’s a percentage of 3.5 percent.