Callaway County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide Thursday as 31-year-old Ervin Hayes of Columbia.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote multiple area law enforcement agencies are investigating the death. Investigators were following up on 50 leads at the time of the post.

Hayes was found about 12:45 p.m. on County Road 351 near the Boone County line. Findings at the scene lead investigators to believe foul play was involved, an earlier release reads.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Callaway County Crimestoppers online or by calling 573-592-2474.