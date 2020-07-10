B. Denise (Biss) West, 56, passed away at her Neosho home on July 6, 2020. She was born September 9, 1963 in Pisa, Italy to Beverly (Ryno) and Francis Biss. Denise was a seamstress. She enjoyed crafts, flowers, gardening, and sewing. Denise and Tom “Spook” West, III were married March 4, 1994 in Neosho, MO; he passed away June 21, 2009. She is survived by her father, Francis Biss of Neosho; two sons, James Douglas White and wife, Andrea of Lake Charles, LA and Joe White and wife, Jennifer of New Braunfels, TX; two brothers, Francis G. Biss, II of Neosho and Walter Biss and wife, Barbara of Diamond; seven grandchildren; and other extended family members. In addition to her husband, Denise was preceded in death by her mother and one brother, Wayne Biss.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.