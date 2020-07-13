Camdenton Pride of the Lake Marching Band Director Paul Baur made the unfortunate announcement Monday that the band would have to go without a competitive season in their upcoming school year due to safety concerns.

From the statement released by Baur:

"To the Pride of the Lake Band Members and Their Parents, It comes with much sadness that I announce that the Camdenton Band Staff and the Camdenton School Administration have decided that the 2020 Pride of the Lake Marching Band competitive season will be cancelled. This includes all contests and travel. Due to the uncertainty of how our schools will look, how to properly social distance 250 band students, staff and parents in the band room, in the locker room and on buses, how to feed and water during camp and on the road, and in general, how to maintain safety within a championship program during the global pandemic, this decision was made," Baur wrote. Baur continued, stating that other bands he had been in contact with around the county are planning a similar route for the season. Baur later announced that the band would still hold local marching band performances with a number of dates set up for summer camp. "We are abbreviating our summer camps schedule. July 20 – 24 will be cancelled. Camp dates will be as follows : August 3 – 7 8am – Noon August 10 – 14 8am – Noon August 21 7am – 11am (teacher meeting performance)," Baur continued. He closed the statement, saying that the decision was difficult for the entire Camdenton school district, though they believe this is ultimately the best choice for student and staff safety. "This has been an extremely difficult decision, but the staff and school administration truly believes that it is the correct one. We will still be together. We will still have marching band. We will stay safe. We will stay strong. We will continue to be The Pride of the Lake," Baur said in closing. Eldon Marching Band Director Ashley Hanks provided the following response in regards to the plans for their marching band season: "My plan is marching season as normal (As possible). If our competitions get cancelled, we may look for alternate venues BUT we do not compete on a national level like Camdenton. Our travel is all local, within approximately 60 miles. The other schools are usually smaller, rural schools as well," Hanks said. The state of the other local lake marching bands in uncertain at this time, though all lake superintendents have been asked to provide any currently available information on the subject. More information from Baur and other lake schools will be provided as it is received.