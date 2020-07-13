A Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) detainee with known health issues died on July 11 while at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ).

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and Daviess County Coroner are conducting a full investigation into the death. The Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail Administration notified Cox late afternoon on July 11 and LCSO made contact with a relative of the deceased.

According to a press release from Cox, the Jail Administration has preserved video and other evidence and is fully cooperating with the investigation. “We do know the deceased had health issue(s) and had been taking medication(s),” Cox wrote.

Livingston County has held detainees in the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail since December 2012 due to closure of the Livingston County Jail for various financial reasons.