The Breckenridge R-I School District announced plans for its high school graduation ceremony to b held at 3 p.m., July 26 in the school gymnasium. The graduation ceremony will be open only for graduates and their families, staff and board members. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. According to a press release, at this time masks will not be required, attendees may wear masks if they are more comfortable doing so. For more details about arrangements for graduation see the Breckenridge Bulldogs Facebook page.