The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire one mile west of U.S. Highway 65 on LIV 316 at 3:34 p.m., on July 13, according to a report from Cpt. Derrick Allen.

Allen said crews arrived on the scene and found about 10 acres of grass on fire on the south side of LIV 426. Crews used leaf blowers and about 300 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Allen added that no landowner was found or contacted.

CFD crews left the scene at 4:48 p.m.