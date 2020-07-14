Driver license testing will not be held until Sept. 28 at the five locations.

Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, announced that beginning today driver license testing will not be held in Cuba, Steelville, St. Robert, Salem, and Vienna until Sept. 28.

Residents can still obtain a driver’s license at the driver examination stations in Rolla and Lebanon.

The driver examination station in Rolla, located at Troop I Headquarters, 1301 Nagogami Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Written tests will end at 4:45 p.m., and road tests will end at 4:30 p.m. Residents must make an appointment to to obtain a commercial driver’s license. Testing for a commercial driver’s license will only take place only on Thursday.

The driver examination station in Lebanon, located at Twin Oaks Shopping Center, 1114 Lynn St., is only open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Written tests will end at 3:35 p.m., and road tests will end at 3:15 p.m.

Both locations will be closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Blaylock said due to limited capacities at both locations and to avoid extended wait times, applicants are encouraged to call prior to testing. All times and locations listed, can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website.

Applicants must clean and sanitize their vehicle before the skills test is administered and wear a face mask or some sort of face covering. Residents are asked to limit the amount of people attending the examination to one person other than the applicant. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.