The Livingston County Sheriffs Office (LCSO) has a new road patrol deputy sheriff, Caleb Clements.

“Caleb Clements came to us with excellent experience at the Chillicothe Police Department,” Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release. “Caleb said he wanted to get back to deputy style work. He is a smart, kind and fun person to be around who also fits in well with our team at the LCSO.”

Clements was raised in Kidder and graduated from Penny High School in 2008.

In January 2011 he attended Missouri Western State University Police Academy in and graduated in June of 2011. Since then he has worked with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office then he returned to Chillicothe and worked for the Chillicothe Police Department until he became a sheriff’s deputy with the LCSO. Clements holds badge #889 and may be reached at cclements@livcoso.org