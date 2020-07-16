Press release for July 15

12:15 a.m., Officers checked well-being of subject walking near Waples and Cowgill Street. Subject was okay.

1:24 a.m., Officers checking on possible theft in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. No theft. All okay.

4:33 a.m., 911 call from business in the 400 block of Donaldson Drive. No one speaking. Officers checked and everything okay. Unknown cause of dial.

4:49 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street to remove item from roadway.

6:35 a.m., Officer out in the 10 block of S. Washington Street taking subject into custody on a Caldwell County warrant. Subject was extradited to Caldwell County by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

7:29 a.m., Officer checking welfare of dogs out in the rain on Third Street, near the railroad tracks. Officer checked and okay.

9:07 a.m., Officers took a report of a lost or stolen wallet from the 600 block of Bus. Highway 36.

10:03 a.m., Officer at police department with subject reporting possible scam. No report.

10:11 a.m., Officer out in 100 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

10:17 a.m., Officers picking up vehicles from maintenance at street department.

10:45 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

11:11 a.m., Possible reported theft in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. Determined no theft occurred.

1:40 p.m., Officers responding to 911 calls from business in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Upon checking it was undetermined as to why the calls were being made. No one there was calling.

2:11 p.m., Officer speaking with subject with questions on tenancy.

2:24 p.m., Officers received a report of a City Utility worker being struck by a vehicle near Third and Cherry Streets as the worker was crossing the street. The suspect vehicle fled the scene northbound on Cherry Street. The worker received minor injuries and the investigation is continuing.

3:35 p.m., Officers out at Chillicothe Street Department reference a continuing investigation.

5:19 p.m., Report of someone yelling in the 1000 block of Birch Drive. Determined to be resident yelling at his dogs. All okay.

8:48 p.m., Officer out in 1400 block of Clay Street reference possible criminal activity. Information received.

9:46 p.m., Report of dog barking in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Officer were unable to get response from residence. No dogs heard.

9:55 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driver on mini-bike in the 800 block of west Business Highway 36. Subject warned and took vehicle to residence across highway.

11:16 p.m., Officer made a traffic stop for a wrong way violation. Determined to be juvenile violators and turned over to parents.

On July 15, the Chillicothe Police Department received 98 calls for service.

Press release for July 14

12:24 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview for a parking complaint. Upon

Officers arrival the vehicle was found to be in compliance with parking laws.

7:09 a.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Street for a report of a suspicious

vehicle in the area. Officers checked the area and found everything to be ok.

3:04 p.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd and Woodrow for a report of a suicidal subject.

Officers were able to contact the subject safely without incident. The subject was transported to

Hedrick Medical Center for further treatment.

4:39 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a dog being left in

a vehicle unattended. Officers checked the area and spoke with witnesses. Officers determined

the vehicle had left the area prior to the officers arrival.

6:07 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a minor two vehicle accident

that occurred on a private parking lot. Both drivers agreed to exchange information. No injuries

were reported.

6:52 p.m., Officers responded to Jackson Street near the railroad tracks for a report of stealing.

Officers were able to recover the stolen property and have identified a suspect thanks to help

from witnesses. Officers have been unable to locate the suspect at this time and will be

requesting an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On July 14, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.

Press release for July 13

5:58 a.m., Officers responded to Clay Street Park and recovered credit and debit cards that a

citizen had found and turned in to police.

6:32 a.m., Officers responded to Jackson Street near the railroad tracks for a report of a

suspicious subject in the area. Officers checked the area and found everything to be ok.

11:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street for a report of animal neglect.

Officers arrested two subjects who are processed at the police department and released with

municipal citations.

2:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Commercial for a report of stealing. A suspect

has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

2:17 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street for an odor investigation

consistent with the use of illegal drugs. Officers checked the area but were unable to determine

the exact location of the odor.

2:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of South Washington Street for objects in the

roadway causing a traffic hazard. The objects were cleared from the roadway.

2:45 p.m., Officers responded to Washington and Ann Street to check the well being of two

subjects. Officers provided the two with assistance they needed, and all was well.

3:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosewood for a report of animals at large.

Officers contacted the animal owner and issued a verbal warning for dog running at large.

4:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington Street to recover property a citizen

had left at a local business. The property was then returned to the citizen.

4:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Fair Street for a parking complaint.

5:05 p.m., Officers responded to Washington and Clay streets for a report of the two-vehicle

accident. No injuries were reported.

5:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Broadway to check the well being of a subject.

The individual was found to be okay.

7:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Samuel Street for a report of property damage

done to two mailboxes. Officers contacted the property owners who did not wish to make a

report at this time.

7:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street for a report of harassment. Contact

was later made with the suspect of the harassment and a warning was issued.

9:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street for a parking complaint.

Officers contacted the vehicle owner and the vehicle was moved.

10:34 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street to check the well being of juveniles

at a residence. Contact was made with the juveniles and their parents, everything was fine.

On July 13, the Chillicothe Police Department received 88 calls for service.