A Columbia resident was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when their motorcycle overturned on a Howard County highway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Kim W. Wischmeyer, 65, was traveling west on Highway 124, about three-quarters of a mile east of the Moniteau Creek bridge, when his Indian motorcycle went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to an online accident report.

Wischmeyer was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash. He was taken to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.