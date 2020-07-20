



Gene Collins of Mexico was installed May 19 as Grand Master of the Odd Fellows Grand Lodge in Rolla in a special session.

His term is from June through May 2021.

"This term of office will require much extra care and help to the individual lodges due to the pandemic," Collins said. "I am sure we will accomplish our goals despite the situation and become stronger by our efforts."

The regular Grand Lodge session was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The special installation was held instead. Previous Grand Lodge positions Collins held were Grand Conductor and Grand Marshal.

Collins is a member of the Mexico Odd Fellows Lodge No. 99. He has served in all the elected offices, including Noble Grand. He has served as a trustee of the lodge for five years.

He moved to Mexico from Colorado in 2004, when he first joined the Mexico Rebekah Lodge No. 295, which also belongs to the Grand Lodge. He served for 3 years as secretary of the Rebekah lodge. He joined the Mexico Odd Fellows in 2008.