Marlene Jean Beranek, 86, of Fargo, ND, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Eventide, Fargo, ND. Marlene Jean Brown was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Aldrich, MN, the daughter of Ira and Theresa (Degner) Brown. She grew up and attended school in Staples, MN, graduating in 1952. Following high school graduation, Marlene moved to Minneapolis, MN, and worked for General Electric, Sears Roebuck and Miller Publishing. She married Richard E. Beranek on May 13, 1967, in Staples. They lived in Langdon, ND, Aberdeen, SD, and Devils Lakes, ND, where she worked as secretary to the Ramsey County Sheriff for seven years before moving to Fargo in 1977. Marlene worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota for 18 years before retiring in 1995. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fargo and was a member of the church choir when they lived in Devils Lake. Marlene enjoyed cooking and baking, especially making cookies, reading and taking bus trips throughout the United States with her husband. They enjoyed Bison athletics and American Legion baseball. Marlene is survived by; her two sisters, Elaine Brown, Richfield, MN, and Jana Brown, Bloomington, MN. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Richard; parents; and an infant brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association, First Presbyterian Church, Fargo, or Eventide Fargo. Due to the pandemic a service will not be held at this time. Burial will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. Condolences for Marlene’s family may be sent to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, 215 7th St. S., Fargo, ND 58103. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com. Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo.