Music has always been Sydney Edie’s passion.

Now, it can help the Blue Springs High School graduate pay for some of those bills that come with her music education studies at William Jewell College in Liberty.

The field is set for the 12th annual KC Superstar competition, and Edie is one of 10 finalists for the $10,000 Edward and Ellen Rose scholarship.

"It’s all so unbelievable," said Edie. "Sam (Aubuchon, a Blue Springs graduate) competed and told me all about it, so I got involved and never dreamed that I would make it to the final round."

Hundreds of metro vocalists entered this year’s "American Idol"-style competition, which was then narrowed to 23 semi-finalists, then 10 finalists.

Edie sang Adele’s "One and Only," which she realizes was a bit of a risk.

"No one can sing ‘One and Only’ like Adele, but I was talking to my voice coach, Lori Pinnell, and she said she wanted to hear me sing it," Edie said. "She liked my take and said, ‘Go for it!’ So I did."

Because of the pandemic, all finalists will videotape their performances Aug. 16 and 17 at the Jewish Community Center with no audience.

"Just the video crew and sound technicians," Edie said. "That’s how we did the semifinal round – which was different, because I’m used to an audience."

No date has been given for the final announcement on who wins the scholarship.

"It’s all so exciting," Edie said. "Music has meant a lot to me throughout my life. I was originally a dancer. I used music to express myself, and I started signing while I was dancing. All the girls I was dancing with really liked how I sang, so I started singing."

Edie was a part of all three choirs at Blue Springs High School – a capella, chamber and women’s ensemble – starred in "The Little House of Horrors" and "Sideshow," for which she was nominated for a Starlight Theatre Blue Star Award, and won a No. 1 rating three years in a row at state for her solo vocal performance.

"High school was so much fun," she said, "it really helped me realize my love of singing, and now, I want to make it a career.

"I have a scholarship to Jewell, but winning the KC Superstar competition would really help me financially. But even if I don’t win, it’s been a great experience and I’ve met a lot of wonderful people."