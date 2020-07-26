Resurfacing on Missouri Highway 6 from U.S. Highway 69 to the Muddy Creek Bridge just east of U.S. Highway 65 in Trenton is progressing and will move into the city of Trenton beginning next week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the agency has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the multi-stage project to resurface and improve shoulders throughout the project limits and to rehabilitate sidewalks within the city of Trenton. Sidewalk rehabilition within Trenton has been ongoing since the beginning of May and will continue through August.

One portion of resurfacing on U.S. Highway 69 and Missouri 6 from Interstate 35 to Route V will wrap up this week and crews will move to Missouri 6 in Trenton from the railroad bridge to the Muddy Creek Bridge. (Missouri 6 between Route V and Trenton will receive a different surface treatment under a separate contract. The schedule for that project has not yet been determined.)

In Trenton, where the roadway is four-lanes wide, one lane each direction may be closed. A 12-foot width restriction throughout the project will be in place until all work is complete. Motorists will encounter delays and may wish to seek an alternate route.

Additional stages of work yet to be completed are: rumble strip, guardrail and pavement marking installation; signal work at Missouri 6 and Main Street in Trenton; and overlay on remaining sections of roadway in Trenton after all sidewalk work is complete. Signal work on Missouri 6 at Harris Avenue in Trenton should finish this week.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.