



Report as of July 26

Cooper County Sheriff

Ryan D. Dickinson, 34, New Franklin. Failure to Appear on original charge of possession of 10 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid — prior drug offense. Bond set at $274 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Ladonna W. Gilson, 48, New Franklin. Probation violations on original charges of felony receiving stolen property, second-degree burglary, fiream theft and stealing — $750 or More. She has a total bond of $21,400. She could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Larry Paul Schutjer, 52, Boonville. Three counts of tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody.

Devin Wayne Maupin, 30, Boonville. Child kidnapping. Maupin's bond was set at $5,000 cash only. He could not post bond and remains in custody.

Elijah D. Carter, 28, Kansas City. Probation violation on the original charge of first-degree robbery - 1st Degree. No bond. First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $7,500 cash. He remains in custody.

Kayla York, 29, New Franklin. Probation Violation on original charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $4,500. She remains in custody.

Rosetta Nelson-Kimble, 50, Boonville. Failure to appear on original charges of forgery, theft/stealing (value of property or services is $500 or more but less than $25,000) and passing bad check — $500 or more — no account/insufficient funds. Bond set at $500. She posted bond and was released.

Jesse A. Baker, 36, Boonville. Probation violation on original charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage. Bond set at $2,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Juan L. Calvillo, 48, Boonville. First-degree statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than one years old, first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree rape. Bond set at $100,000. He remains in custody.

David Dean Doyle, 29, Boonville. Operating a motor vehicle In a careless and imprudent manner. Bond set at $150 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Jacob Martin Leo Kluck, 40, Boonville. Failure to appear on the original charge of second-degree arson. Bond set at $500 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Aron Matthew Wierman, 30, no registered address. Failure to appear on original charges of two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing and two counts of second-degree trespassing. No bond.

Kelsey E. Kendrick, 24, Columbia. Failure to appear on original charge of stealing. Bond was set at $102 cash only. She posted and was released.

Joey N. Dawson, 22, Boonville. Probation violation on original charges of stealing — motor vehicle, water craft or aircraft. Bond set at $4,500. He could not post bond and remains in custody.

Victoria J. Kintner, 46, Franklin. Probation violation on original charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. No bond.

Ashkia R. Jones, 18, Rocheport. Failure to appear on original charges of possession of 11-35 grams of marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500 cash or surety. Jones posted and was released.

Monte L. Powell, 22, Kansas City. Failure to appear on original charges of possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannibinoid, prior drug offense and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense. He remains in custody.

Corey W. Chaplin, 34, Marshall. Failure to appear on the original charges of driving while license revoked/suspended speeding (more than 20-25 mph over). He remains in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Timothy Gerhardt, 60, Boonville. Second-degree felony assault, two counts. Bonds set at $7,500 and $10,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Chance D. Young, 22, Centralia. Failure to appear for stealing. Bond set at $150 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Ryan D. Dickinson, 34 of New Franklin was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.

Elijah B. Browder, 22, Boonville. Probation violation on original charge of second-degree burglary. Bond set at $2,000 cash and $2,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Dennis G. Hult 41, Boonville. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid or no license outstanding Howard County warrant for failure to appear on nonmoving traffic violation. Bond set at $50 cash or surety for Howard County warrant. Court citation for Cooper County charge.

Azia D. Young 32, Berkley. Driving while license suspended, St. Charles County warrant for driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without a license and speeding. Bond set at $520 cash only.

Sydney N. Rodgers, 33, St. Peters. Operating a motor vehicle on highway without a drivers license. Rodgers was processed, cited and released.

Jacob D. Payne, 32, Blackwater. Traffic offense warrant. Bond set at $188 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Carl Brady Boggs, 18, Franklin. Howard County Warrant for failure to obey judge’s orders. Bond set at $5,000 cash only.

Dakota Wayne Stephens, 20, Boonville. Possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. Stephens remains in custody.

Tina Marie Maze, 48, Boonville. Fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Chad Wayne Graybill, 50, Versailles. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Prints taken and released.

Jerry Jerome Ridgeway, 34, Buffalo, New York. Failure to operate a vehicle without a valid drivers license. CCDC 24-hour hold. Bond set at $188 cash or surety.

Wesley Warren Griffith, 38, Columbia. Possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended/revoked. Prints taken and released.

24-Hour Holds

Mckayla F. Heiland, 22, Jamestown. No valid operators license and speeding (43/30). Prints taken and released.

Amy M. Reenan, 48, Windsor. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and speeding (32/20). Prints taken and released.

Joshua O. Russell, 26, New Orleans. Driving while license suspended/revoked and possession of 11-35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Prints taken and released.

Mischell D. Wright, 57, Boonville. Stealing.

Dakota D. Vanderpool, 28, New Franklin. Peace disturbance. Prints taken and released.

James D. Charleston, 28, Armstrong. Peace disturbance and second-degree harassment. Prints taken and released.

Cassandra N. Payne, 31, Boonville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree drug trafficking. Bond set at $100,000 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Kayla M. York, 29, New Franklin. Usnlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree drug trafficking. Bond set at $100,000 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Nathan E. Jones, 24, Boonville. Driving while license revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond set at $728 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Precious C. Jones, 30, New Orleans. Possession of 11-35 grams marijuana. Prints taken and released.

Jon O. Whitlock, 35, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $620 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Bernard J. Bingham III, 40, Columbia. Driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond set at $617 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jesse A Baker, 36, Boonville. Probation violation on original charges of second-degree burglarly and second-degree property damage. Bond set at $2,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Andrea L. Wells, 20, Franklin. Possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Fingerprints taken and released with court date.

Nolan A. Bell, 41, Boonville. Second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $11,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Jeffrey A. Summers, 42, Boonville. First-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault. Bond set at $3,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Accidents

July 3

One-vehicle crash at Main Street and Interstate 70. No reported injuries or arrests.

July 8

Two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Krohn Street. No reported injuries or arrests.

July 10

Two-vehicle crash at Walmart parking lot. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at Sixth and South streets. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at Main and Spring streets. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at Sixth and Sycamore streets. No reported injuries.

July 14

Two-vehicle crash at Sombart Road and Grace Lane. No reported injuries or arrests.

July 15

Two-vehicle crash in 1300 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injury.

Vehicle into building crash at 1500 block of Locust Street. No reported injury.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Main and Chestnut streets with minor injury.

July 18

Two-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Third Street. No reported injuries or arrests

Two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Isle of Capri Boulevard. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle crash at West Ashley and Sombart roads. No reported injuries or arrests.

July 19

Two-vehicle crash in 1700 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

July 21

Two-vehicle crash in the Walmart parking lot. No reported injury.