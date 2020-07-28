A Holts Summit man accused of posing as law enforcement to coerce one victim into sex, and accused of kidnapping two others, was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison.

Anthony Todd Rowell, 50, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree kidnapping and counts of second-degree rape and sodomy. A count of impersonating an officer was dropped in exchange for his plea.

Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs following the plea sentenced him to a total of 21 years on the four counts.

Rowell’s crimes included three victims, one of whom encountered him in December 2017 as she was broken down on the side of Highway 63. He posed as a police officer and told her she was in big trouble as he smelled marijuana, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol affidavits filed in the case.

The victim pleaded with Rowell she did not want to go to jail and in exchange, he coerced her to perform oral sex inside his vehicle, which was equipped with a police scanner or radio. At the time he was also wearing a dark polo shirt and khaki pants, and appeared to be a "dressed down" policeman, the affidavit reads.

Rowell was also accused of kidnapping after he tried to pull a woman into a van as she walked along Greenwood Avenue in Columbia. The victim was later able to identify him and the van. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released following his arrest, but two months later his crimes would again catch up with him.

In March 2018, Rowell was identified by the victim in a November 2017 sexual assault. The victim told police she was out drinking and blacked out until she woke in the back of a van being stunned with a stun gun and sexually assaulted.

Police found physical evidence of the victims being in Rowell’s van and discovered a duty belt, baton and other items commonly used by police officers during a search of his home, law enforcement affidavits read.

ppratt@columbiatribune.com