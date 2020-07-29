Closure allows for move to new location

The Livingston County Library (LCL) Children’s Department and Teen Department is scheduled to be closed starting Monday, Aug. 3 in preparation for the upcoming move to the new LCL Lillian DesMarias Youth Branch.

In a press release from Candice Warren, library director, she said staff is asking

patrons to please come in ahead of Monday to stock up on items they may want from the children’s or teen department. The Ellison Cutters will not be available during this time so plans to cut back-to-school items early should be made at this time, as well.

During this time of transition, patrons are asked to call the Library’s main number at

660-646-0547 to reach children’s services, as that number is not currently available. Once the transition has been made, the usual number, 660-646-0563 will be available again.

The move is anticipated to happen Aug, 10 with an opening date to be announced,” Warren said.

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Branch will serve children ages birth through 18. Some highlights of the new building are study rooms, programming rooms, a dedicated storytime room, and nursing room. The initial funding for the Trust that led to the creation of the youth branch was provided by a generous lead donation from the Lillian DesMarias Trust. DesMarias was Livingston County Library Director from 1970 to 1980. She was instrumental in getting the original elevator and establishing a separate Children’s Library in the basement of the current library. DesMarias died in 2012 at the age of 99. She had a Master of Arts Degree in Library Science and worked in several libraries throughout her career, Warren said.