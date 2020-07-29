One local food pantry organizer said, “No one has to be hungry.”

Recently, LifePoint Church became a partnering agency with Second Harvest Community Food Bank to provide USDA commodities to Livingston County residents.

“We are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Lifepoint Church Food Pantry,” said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest. “Our vision is for a hunger-free Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, this partnership in Livingston County, assists us to work towards that.”

Lifepoint Church Food Pantry will be distributing food to the public directly, according to Angie Cool, impact ministry director with LifePoint Church.

LifePoint distributes the commodities from their food pantry at 449 Elm St.the USDA program, Cool said does have income guidelines, however, there are many other programs that do not have income guidelines and are available to assist those in need.

“We know there are people who are not going to meet the income guidelines, but they still are in need, and there are options for them throughout the community, no one has to be hungry,” Cool said.

The USDA guidelines are based on the number of people in the household and a percentage of the poverty level, guidelines are different for the disabled and elderly. Those qualifying for USDA benefits can receive the food once a month. The next USDA food pantry days are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug 13 and 27 at 449 Elm St.

Lifepoint Church’s list of ministries include a food pantry that is operated on the week’s when the USDA pantry is not open. Cool said a team of volunteers help run the pantry, food is supplied through purchases the church makes or from donations from local grocery stores.

“This ministry is to help provide for those who do not qualify for USDA but still need help with food,” she said.

The Lifepoint Food Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 4 and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug 18, also at the Elm Street location.

The partnership with Second Harvest is in addition to the pop-up mobile food pantry and the monthly distribution the organization does locally, those services are not stopping, Cool said.

The Livingston County Food Pantry is also open for non-USDA food pantry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday. While supplies are available there is a produce pick-up on Tuesdays at 403 Locust St. On Thursdays, the Salvation Army has a food pantry, Cool said. “There is food available throughout the community, should people need it.

“Food is available right now and there is a lot of food coming into our community,” she said. “it is such a huge blessing that these entities see the need here and are willing to help us, help.”

“We are honored to establish a partnership with Lifepoint Church Food Pantry,” said Thomas Bauer, chief operating officer of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. “Making sure communities are served and individuals in need receive support is what we are here for.”