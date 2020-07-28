On July 27, the Chillicothe Police Department received 76 calls for service.

Press release for July 27

9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

10:49 a.m., Officers received a phone call from a concerned citizen wanting to notify officers of a possible phone scam. The citizen stated the caller advised they were from Publishers Clearing House and wanted personal information about the citizen. No information was given out.

2:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Oak Drive for a parking complaint. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and the vehicle was moved.

2:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a vehicle that had been hit in a parking lot. Upon officers arrival, the second vehicle had already left the scene. Officers are still investigating.

4:16 p.m., A wallet was turned in to the police department that had been found near Brunswick and Madison Street. Officers are attempting to locate the owner.

4:37 p.m., Officers took a report of harassment from the 1000 block of Graves Street. The investigation is continuing.

5:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of S Washington for a report of a suspicious male. Upon officers arrival the male had already left the area, Officers were unable to locate the male subject.

5:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a dog at large.

Officers captured the dog and turned it over to animal control. The dog is a medium-sized dog

with black and white spots.

7:47 p.m., Officers took a report of a missing person from the 300 block of Wilson Street. A

search was conducted, and the subject was located walking west on U.S. Highway 36 towards Utica. The subject was unharmed and reunited with his family.

10:16 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Country Club Drive and Fairway Drive for a parking complaint. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and the vehicle was moved.

On July 27, officers took a report from citizens of an overweight man wearing a gray shirt with a beard and brown hair that was offering small children on the walking trail $100 to come with him. He was on the walking trail under the viaduct. We are currently talking with parents, have interviews scheduled with juveniles, and seeking surveillance footage in the area. Please contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121 with any and all information in regard to this incident so we can further the investigation.

