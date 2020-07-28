State Fair Community College is looking to the future and ways to better serve the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Less than 2 months after voters in the Camdenton School District said no to a proposal to join Ozarks Technical College of Springfield, State Fair officials are inviting the community to take part in a forum on Thurs., July 30 at the State Fair Community College Lake of the Ozarks campus from 11:00 a.m. to noon. A reception will follow the discussion. In a letter to the community shortly after the defeat of the OTC proposal, SFCC President Joanna Anderson said she believed felt the outcome of the vote not only showed many voters rejected the idea of their property and real estate taxes going to a district "exponentially larger than themselves but also some of those no votes were endorsements of support for institutions of higher education at the lake."The support of our students, faculty, staff, and our community and industry partners, such as Farrell Real Estate, Adient, Quaker Windows, Speedline, and many more is precisely why SFCC has succeeded at the Lake of the Ozarks, and I look forward to cultivating those relationships and developing new ones throughout the community," Anderson said.

Anderson said in the same letter that SFCC wants to serve the community and provide programs that are needed. The outcome of the vote also showed there is a group of voters who feel more is needed from higher education at the lake to address the workforce and educational needs.

Anderson and the college’s Executive Leadership Team invites all area business and industry owners and managers, community members, city officials, and K-12 administrators to a public forum at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.

The forum is to gather direct input from the community into the college’s workforce training and educational offerings.

”State Fair Community College prides itself on being responsive to the communities it serves,” said Dr. Anderson. “We want to know how we can better assist the lake area. We want to hear about your needs for training and programs, your insights and concerns. If you are experiencing or anticipating difficulties, we want to work together and solve those issues.”