On July 28, the Chillicothe Police Department received 112 calls for service.

Press release for July 28

12:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Brunswick in reference to a noise complaint.

Officers contacted one subject who stated he heard fireworks go off. Officers did not locate any

other noise at that time.

3:11 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Missouri Highway 190, Officers released the driver with a warning.

8:10 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Bridge Street, in reference to possible narcotics. Upon further investigation a male was arrested for receiving stolen property. The male was transported to the police department where he was processed, cited and released with a court date.

1:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview and spoke with a subject about

issues of harassment.

1:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Derringer for a report of property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

2:29 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Cooper Street to recover an abandoned bike.

3:33 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Elmdale for suspicious activity. Officers

checked a residence and found all to be well.

7:18 p.m., Officers observed a possible domestic near the intersection of Washington and Clay

streets. Officers contacted a female subject who stated a male subject had struck her. Officers

have identified the male subject and are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

10:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Polk Street for a male and female subject

involved in a domestic disturbance. Upon Officers arrival they found the subjects arguing and

observed the male was the same male officers had just warned for the same thing only 35

minutes prior near Cherry and Webster streets. Officers had also spoken to this male one hour

and a half prior in the 400 block of Walnut Street when he was found to be arguing with another

male subject. Officers arrested the male and transported him to Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail

for a 24 hour, hold pending charges.

