Press release for July 29

1:41 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a civil matter.

7:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

8:39 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Waples Street.

9:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a burglary and property damage in the 900 block of Webster Street. The investigation is on-going.

11:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person acting strange in the 400 block of Locust Street. Officers were unable to locate the person.

11:54 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation at the police department.

1:05 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Webster Street.

1:38 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment and computer

tampering at the police department.

1:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

At 2:02 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute at the police department. The incident was determined to be a civil matter and the parties agreed to resolve the dispute.

4:12 p.m., Officers took a report of a violation of a protection order at the police department. Charges are pending.

At 10:24 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in the area of N. Washington Street and Park

Lane.