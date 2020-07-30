Press release for July 29
1:41 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a civil matter.
7:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Officers discovered there was no emergency.
8:39 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Waples Street.
9:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a burglary and property damage in the 900 block of Webster Street. The investigation is on-going.
11:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person acting strange in the 400 block of Locust Street. Officers were unable to locate the person.
11:54 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation at the police department.
1:05 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Webster Street.
1:38 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment and computer
tampering at the police department.
1:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of Cherry Street.
At 2:02 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute at the police department. The incident was determined to be a civil matter and the parties agreed to resolve the dispute.
4:12 p.m., Officers took a report of a violation of a protection order at the police department. Charges are pending.
At 10:24 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in the area of N. Washington Street and Park
Lane.