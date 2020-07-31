The Adair County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon. There are eight active cases in the county and 128 total cases for the year.

One case belongs to a 26-year-old male who works at an area meatpacking plant and the other belongs to a 25-year-old female whose infection was caused by community spread.

With Friday marking the end of July, Adair added 33 new cases of the coronavirus during the month. That’s small dip in cases compared to 42 in June and 40 in May. The first positive case was reported in Adair County on March 21. Only one other case was found in that month, and 11 were confirmed in April.