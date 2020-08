Pursuant to Section 67.110 RSMo, the Neosho School District will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Neosho School District Administrative Center. This is a time at which citizens may be heard on the property tax rates proposed to be set by the Neosho School Board.

The tax rates are set to produce the revenues from the property tax required by the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020.