There were 54 positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County as of 2 p.m., Aug. 3. According to the Livingston County Health Center, there are eight active cases, and 46 removed from isolation.

The Missouri Department of Corrections COVID-19 Dashboard, at https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19/data, reported there being 207 offender cases of COVID-19 at Chillicothe Correctional Center, of those two have recovered; 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus, with six having recovered.

Missouri cases of COVID-19 are reported at 52,550, with 1,311 deaths, as of Monday afternoon.

For questions about COVID-19 symptoms or testing, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

City and county officials are asking the public to wear masks when leaving their homes, in order to try and slow the spread of the virus in advance of school opening in Chillicothe on Aug. 25. The “Do the Right Thing, Wear a Mask Campaign,” is a community effort between county and city officials, the health center and Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

Disposable masks and signs encouraging wearing a mask are available at the Livingston County Health Center. Chamber Executive Director Crystal Narr has information about local resources including masks for businesses to help promote the campaign.

